Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACSO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £255.72 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 641.08.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

