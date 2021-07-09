Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $442,517.11

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $442,517.11 and $159,505.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.