Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,424 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 265,203 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 135,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000.

PAVE stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,618 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13.

