Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,264. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

