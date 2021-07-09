Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,729.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,345.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.