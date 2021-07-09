Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIOX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

