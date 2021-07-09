Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.20 ($133.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.69.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.