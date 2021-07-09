Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

SKE opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). Equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

