Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.58

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as low as C$27.80. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.28, with a volume of 76,973 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.