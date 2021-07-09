SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.39

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.39 and last traded at C$30.39, with a volume of 78861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.