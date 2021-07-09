Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.