Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Smartsheet worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.