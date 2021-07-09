Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Smartsheet worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 47.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 152,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 223.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 14.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,116. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

SMAR stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

