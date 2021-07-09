Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,567.50 ($20.48), with a volume of 1,273,363 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,795.60 ($23.46).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of £13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,544.59.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

