Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

