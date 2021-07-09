Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.89. 607,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,633,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

