South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

