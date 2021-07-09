SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDIV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $165,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.