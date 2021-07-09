Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PUMP opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
