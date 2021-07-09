Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.