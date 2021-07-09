Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.81). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

