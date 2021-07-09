Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 155,367 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 155,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NSTB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.