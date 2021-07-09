Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 84,438 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

