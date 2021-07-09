Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.39), with a volume of 106,823 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.45. The firm has a market cap of £56.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.