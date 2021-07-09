Square, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

SQ opened at $235.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.39. Square has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,143,352 shares of company stock worth $266,563,289. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

