SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,580.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

SSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,530.80 ($20.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,520.82. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

