STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $53.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $143.22. 291,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,712. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.