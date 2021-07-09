Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $18.70 million and $41,172.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00375967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013899 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,785,945 coins and its circulating supply is 118,246,907 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

