Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on SCBFF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

