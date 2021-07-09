Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

