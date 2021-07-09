Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,615,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

