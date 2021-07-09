Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

MPC opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

