Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 42,645 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in 2U by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $9,379,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

TWOU opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

