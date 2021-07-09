Stifel Financial Corp Buys 969,985 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

