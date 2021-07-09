Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 476.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.52 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51.

