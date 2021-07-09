Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.