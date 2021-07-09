Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 344.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.