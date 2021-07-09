Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $785,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 22,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,960. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

