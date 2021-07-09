Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.30.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 22,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,960. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
