Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cadiz Call Options (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

Cadiz stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -0.13. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

CDZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 47.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.