Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 13,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 8,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

