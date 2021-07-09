Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 11,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,246. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

