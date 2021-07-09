SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 29,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,649,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.