SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 29,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,649,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
