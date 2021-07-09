Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

SWDBY stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

