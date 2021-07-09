Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

