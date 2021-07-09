Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.