Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

