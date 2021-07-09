Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038,341. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

