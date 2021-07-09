Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.74. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $182.30 and a 12-month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.