Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.45. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

