Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,268 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 80,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

