Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 12,751 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

