Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,782. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.